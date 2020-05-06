× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 6, 1942-April 28, 2020

BETTENDORF — Mary Jane Baker, 77, of Bettendorf passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Unity Point Bettendorf. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, the American Diabetes Foundation, or to the Scott County Humane Society.

Mary was born to Roland and Ramona Winkelpleck on December 6, 1942, in Enid, Oklahoma. She worked for many years as an office worker at various retail stores around the Quad-Cities before retiring in 1992. Mary was united in marriage to Ronald Baker on August 7, 1965; he preceded her in death. She enjoyed traveling, watching NASCAR, the NFL, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary Ellen (Wayne) VanAuken and Sean Baker; grandchildren, Betsy (Dave) Tubandt, JoEllen Weikert (Todd) and Justin Kresin; and great-grandchildren, Tatum Kemper, Maxwell Tubandt and Vivian Tubandt. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and daughters, Rhonda Jane and Janine.

Online condolences may be made to Mary's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.

