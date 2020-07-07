Mary Jane Lane
April 6, 1927-July 5, 2020

MUSCATINE ¯ Mary Jane Lane, 93, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Premier Estates of Muscatine. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Thursday a half hour prior to service time at the cemetery. Open visitation hours will be from 1 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. The family will not be present on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Mary Jane Bromwell was born on April 6, 1927, in Wabash, Indiana, the daughter of Jesse and Hazel Bromwell. On December 22, 1945, Mary Jane was united in marriage to John Lane in Muscatine. Mary Jane was a homemaker and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, fishing and camping.

Mary Jane will be deeply missed by her children, Sharon (Ken) Logel of Muscatine and Peggy Iverson of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Bill Harris Jr., Kelly Harris, Kenneth Logel Jr., John Logel, Jason Iverson and Kasey Sambdman; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Neugin of Niceville, Florida, Lorraine Daigh of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Donald Bromwell of Letts and Robert (Roberta) Bromwell of Muscatine; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John in 2004; son, John C. Lane III; and siblings, Frank Bromwell, Margaret Bromwell, Gertrude Anderson and Rosemarie Bromwell.

