October 15, 1946-October 1, 2018
MUSCATINE — Mary Jo Rauch, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Muscatine.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018, at St. Mathias Church. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Sunnybrook, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, Muscatine, following the committal service. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018, at the church with a Rosary Prayer Service at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary & Mathias Catholic School. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Mary Jo was born on October 15, 1946, in Muscatine, the daughter of Robert Edward and Edmunda Marzec Rauch. She graduated from Hayes Catholic High School and the University of Northern Iowa with bachelor's degree in Library Science and Education, and also her master's degree.
She was a retired educator from the Muscatine Community School District, where she was a school librarian and later taught math, science, and social studies, all at West Middle School. She retired in 2002. She was also a religious education teacher for over 30 years.
She was a member of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, the National Education Association, and the Iowa State Education Association. Mary Jo was a huge patron of the library and was a ferocious reader.
Those left to honor her memory include a brother, Gary Rauch of St. Louis, Missouri; two nieces, Andrea Rauch Wright, and her children, Conor and Alexander, of Grayson, Georgia, and Regina "Gina" Rauch of Melbourne, Australia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
