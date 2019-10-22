June 19, 1929-October 20, 2019
MUSCATINE - Mary "Katie" Orris, 90, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Living. Burial will be in Columbus City Cemetery. Visitation for Katie will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Lutheran Living. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Katie's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services are caring for the family and Katie's arrangements.
Mary Catherine Brown was born on June 19, 1929, in Louisa County, Iowa, the daughter of William and Edna (Ross) Brown. On July 20, 1947, Katie was united in marriage to Everette “LeRoy” Orris in West Liberty, Iowa. She was a member of the Columbus Junction United Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church. Katie was a professional pianist and organist and played at several events and dinner clubs throughout the area for many years.
Katie will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Charles Vernon, Burdette Erwin and James Neil Brown; and sister, Velma Pauline Pettit.
