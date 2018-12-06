February 23, 1936-December 4, 2018
HOLMEN, Wisconsin — Mary Kay (Susie) McKnight, 82, of Holmen, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1936, to Harry and Anna Marie (Bosten) Harder in Muscatine, Iowa. She attended Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing and later received a bachelor's degree from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa.
Mary married Larry McKnight on June 14, 1956, at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, South Carolina, and together they had three children. She taught at numerous elementary schools around Illinois, including Geneseo, Loves Park, East Moline and Erie. After teaching, she became an administrator at Pleasant View Whiteside County Nursing Home and worked there for 17 years. After retirement, Mary and her husband moved to Wisconsin and owned and operated Larry's Landing in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.
Mary loved her family, friends, and dogs. She enjoyed volunteering, archeology, going to Florida in the winter, being on the river, gardening and dining out. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers.
Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry; her two daughters, Kay (Ray) Schafer and Kerry (Neil) Paarmann; her son, Kelly (Margaret) McKnight; her five grandchildren, Kyle Schafer, Cori Fuller, Colin and Caleb Paarmann and Madeline McKnight; and her great-grandchild, Ozzie Fuller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Anna, and her brother, Jim Harder.
At Mary's wishes, there will not be any services. Her body was donated to the Deeded Body Program of the University of Iowa for research and education.
Memorials can be made on behalf of Mary to your local Salvation Army or at salvationarmyusa.org, or to St. Jude Children's Research at stjudes.org or by mail to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Holmen is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
