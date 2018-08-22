Mary (Morrison) Bayne

November 25, 1926-August 19, 2018
WAPELLO — On August 19, 2018, Mary Louise (Morrison) Bayne became another shining star in the heavens as she joined her Lord and Savior. Longtime residents of Wapello, Iowa, Mary Louise and her husband, Ed, moved to Spencer, Iowa, in October 2016 to live near her son and his family.
The daughter of Orval and Lillian Leota White Morrison, Mary Louise was born on the farm in Hillsboro, Iowa, on November 25, 1926. Her family farmed in Hillsboro and later in Mount Union until her graduation from high school in 1944. Her love of animals developed from growing up on the farm and helping with the livestock. Horses were her special love.
Mary Louise attended and graduated from Drake University with a certificate in education. Her first teaching job was in Sperry, Iowa, followed by Montezuma before moving to Wapello. There she started her family with a daughter, Pamela Kay (Wilkerson) Ellison, now of Phoenix, AZ, followed by her son, Rick Wilkerson, now of Spencer, Iowa. Once the children were in school, Mary Louise returned to teaching, initially teaching junior high in Morning Sun and later teaching elementary school in Wapello. While teaching, she returned to Iowa Wesleyan College where she received a BA in education. Her passion for teaching was very obvious to those who knew her and, most importantly, to her many students. It was a rarity that she was not greeted by a former student who expressed appreciation for all she had done on trips to Burlington or Iowa City. After 30 years of educating young students in Southeast Iowa she retired from teaching and began her second career as a volunteer.
For many years, Mary Louise delighted in being the church pianist at Louisa Center Community Church. When this church closed due to dwindling numbers of farm families in the area, Mary Louise organized a group to move and restore the church eight miles into Wapello, where it sits on the grounds of the Louisa County Historical Society to be shared with all for weddings, events and the simple enjoyment of those in the area. After the closure of the country church, Mary Louise became a member of the United Methodist Church in Wapello where she remained very active. She was also active in The Louisa County Retired Teachers Club, Chapter G of TTT, Chapter ET of PEO, Delta Kappa Gamma, The Louisa County Historical Society and Friends of the Keck Library. One of her favorite activities was volunteering at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. She truly enjoyed and impacted those who were elderly, ill, and disabled with her sincere, caring manner.
In retirement, Mary Louise and Ed have indulged in their passion for travel. Their favorite trips were the many to Scotland where Ed has numerous relatives. Trips to West Point to visit her son, and later around the country as grandchildren were born and grew, also brought Mary Louise great joy. It is true that nothing brought a smile to her face like a new grandchild! Her grandson, Blake, and his family who are avid ISU fans brought her to Ames often as well. When not traveling, Mary Louise could be found side by side with Ed working in their bountiful garden that overflowed with tomatoes and zucchini for friends and neighbors to enjoy, and tending their many flowers and bird feeders.
The many memories of this wonderful woman are left to be shared by her sister, Sandra Ross of The Villages, Florida; her loving husband and best friend, Ed; their two children, Pamela Kay Ellison of Phoenix, and Rick and Barbara Wilkerson of Spencer; 11 grandchildren, Blake and Sharon Johnson of Gilbert, Iowa, Tyler Naifeh of Hollywood, California, Erin and Tony Lewis of Kelowna, British Columbia, Lauren and Porter Hall of Berkeley, California, Caralyn and Mark Ivey of Yuma, Arizona, Gregory and Mayzin Wilkerson of Yangon, Myanmar, Matthew Wilkerson of Iowa City, and Katelynn, Daniel, Breanna, and Junior Wilkerson all of Spencer. Mary Louise was also fortunate to have 10 loving great grandchildren in whom her love will live on.
Funeral services will be at the United Methodist Church in Wapello at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018 with Rev. Pam Kranzler officiating. Burial will follow at the Wapello Cemetery with a luncheon gathering back at the Fellowship Hall of the church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, at the Louisa Center Community Church at the Louisa County Historical Campus on U.S. 61 in Wapello.
Memorial gifts in memory of Mary Louise can be made to the United Methodist Church in Wapello, the Keck Memorial Library, the Volunteer Fire Department of Wapello or to Love Takes Root, a charitable organization for the support of children of the developing world started by Dr. Rick and Barbara Wilkerson.
The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello is providing the care and arrangements for Mary Louise Bayne. Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
