May 11, 2021
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Matthew Scott Lorentzen was born May 11, 2021, and went straight into the arms of our Lord. Inurnment was May 22, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Matthew is survived by his parents, Noah and Ali Lorentzen, of Smithville; maternal grandparents of Smithville and Colorado; also by his paternal grandparents, Leland Lorentzen and Stacey Lorentzen, both of Muscatine; as well as his paternal great-grandparents Ted and Ann Hatfield, of Muscatine, and Marilyn Lorentzen, of Davenport; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and his maternal great-grandparents, of Smithville.
