July 28, 1925-February 18, 2020
DURANT — Maurice Edwin Jones, age 94, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Wilton Retirement Community. A private family service will be held at the columbarium in the St. Thomas Aquinas Prayer Garden, Ames, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Maurice was born in Centerville, Iowa, on July 28, 1925, the son of Job and Ida Izella (Gedney) Jones. Maurice attended Centerville High School, graduating with the Class of 1943. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1943-1946, serving aboard the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier in the South Pacific. He later graduated from Iowa State University in 1950, with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Maurice married Jackie Biggie on September 4, 1947, in Centerville, Iowa. Jackie passed away on April 24, 2014.
Maurice was an engineer for HON Company in Muscatine, retiring in 1987. Maurice enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, golfing and walking. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jackie, and annual family fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada.
Maurice will be dearly missed by his daughter, Maureen (Mark) Heuer of Durant; two sons, Grant (Connie) Jones of Sedalia, Missouri, and Kevin (Carol) Jones of Ames, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Sue Jones; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters due in Spring.
Maurice was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquetta "Jackie" Jones; one son, Chris Jones; a brother, Robert Jones; and two sisters, Muriel Buss and Irene Fisher.
