December 17, 1933-August 20, 2018

The family of the late Maurice “Mike” Lofgren will be hosting an Open House Celebration of Life. This celebration will take place on Saturday, October 13, at the home of Mark and Paula Lofgren, 3025 Provence Lane, Muscatine, from 2 to 5 p.m. As was reported on Saturday, August 25, Mike Lofgren passed away on August 20, 2018, in Cape Coral Florida. He will be deeply missed by his eight children, 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nephews, and one niece.

