December 17, 1933-August 20, 2018
The family of the late Maurice “Mike” Lofgren will be hosting an Open House Celebration of Life. This celebration will take place on Saturday, October 13, at the home of Mark and Paula Lofgren, 3025 Provence Lane, Muscatine, from 2 to 5 p.m. As was reported on Saturday, August 25, Mike Lofgren passed away on August 20, 2018, in Cape Coral Florida. He will be deeply missed by his eight children, 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nephews, and one niece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.