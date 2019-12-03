{{featured_button_text}}
Mavis Shouse

July 28, 1927-December 1, 2019

MUSCATINE - Mavis Shouse, 92, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Overman Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Muscatine American Legion Post #27. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Mavis. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Mavis Jean Lattin was born on July 28, 1927, the daughter of William and Doris (Shroeder) Lattin. On December 31, 1945, she was united in marriage to Virgil Shouse in Fort Madison. She was employed at Heinz. Mavis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mavis enjoyed bingo, bowling, watching old westerns, crocheting, cooking and most of all spending time with her family.

Mavis will be deeply missed by her son, Randy (Karen) Shouse of Muscatine; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family.

Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons, Charles and Virgil Jr. Shouse; daughter, Jeanie Carpenter; brothers, William, Raymond, John and Howard Lattin; and sisters, Doris Miller, Joan Waldrop, Vivian Ulmer and Audrey Hanks.

