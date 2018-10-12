January 23, 1926-October 9, 2018
MUSCATINE — Maxine B. Wilson, 92, of rural Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Island Cemetery. Reverends Tom and Sandra Berryman will officiate. A time of food and fellowship will follow the committal at Island United Methodist Church.
There will be no visitation. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Island United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Maxine was born on January 23, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of Alfred G. and Jennie Koepping Franklin. She married Harold F. Wilson on February 25, 1944, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1999.
She was a member of the Island United Methodist Church for 73 years and taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Maxine loved to read and enjoyed her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, David Wilson and wife, Diana, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Denis Wilson and wife, Marilyn, of Torrington, Wyoming, Marci Stephens and husband, Bill, of Muscatine, and Annette Townsley and husband, Randy, of Letts; one daughter-in-law, Marsha Wilson of Muscatine; a foster daughter, Susan Conaway of Muscatine; her grandchildren, Terry Wilson, Tammi Wilson, Dustin Wilson, Keer Allen and husband, Bill, Chad Stephens and wife, Anne Marie, Brad Stephens and wife, Wendy, Shawn Allen and husband, George, Nick Wilson and wife, Lyn, Jennifer Miller and husband, Ryan, Shane Wilson and wife, Lora, Zach Wilson, Bethany Erickson and husband, Jon, Julia Dieckman and husband, John, and Sara Moreno and husband, Zachary; a foster grandson, Matthew Conaway; a step-grandson, Chad Luellen; a step-granddaughter, Jaime Gustafson; her great-grandchildren, Courtney, Abby, Indiana, Reese, Fynn, Kaylie, Kira, Kami, Lily, Kambrie, Sophia, Zoe, Kendrick, and Braylon; her step-great-grandchildren, Kristin, Zachary, Kaylee, and Corbin; one sister, Norma Faulkner of Muscatine; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Franklin of Muscatine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Al Maurice Wilson; two brothers, Glenn and Marvin Franklin; and two sisters, Marilyn McCleary and Monna Nichols.
