April 14, 1924-August 11, 2020

MUSCATINE — Maxine Koenigsaecker, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes and surrounded by family, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Sigourney (Iowa) Care Center.

No services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Muscatine. Memorials may be made to Karlyn. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Maxine was born on April 14, 1924, in Columbus Junction, the daughter of Reuben and Rose Bender Fuller. She married Charles Koenigsaecker on February 27, 1946, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dallas, Texas, where her mother and three siblings had relocated.

Maxine graduated from Muscatine High School in 1942. She worked at Lew's Chrome Room and then the Muscatine Pearl Works until she became a stay-at-home mom. She welcomed all her children's friends as family and made them feel at home. Maxine enjoyed reading, finding treasures at Goodwill and Crowded Closet, and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charlie Koenigsaecker of Iowa City, Kathryn Rose Kasson of Stanwood, Iowa, and Karlyn Larson and husband, Larry, of Iowa City; her beloved grandsons, Walter Van Heel and wife, Destiny, of Stanwood, and Kevin Kasson and wife, Lindsay, of Santa Paula, California; twin great-grandchildren, Viveca Maxine and Johann Alvin Van Heel; and step-great-grandchildren, Serenity and Alice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; two brothers, Wendell and Bob; and two sisters, Lucille and Darlene.

