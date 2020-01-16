October 17, 1919-January 12, 2020
MUSCATINE - May E. Roberts, 100, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Visitation for May will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lutheran Living, followed by funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. and interment in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the New Hope United Methodist Church in May's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
May Elizabeth Wilhelme was born on October 17, 1919, in Seymour, Iowa, the daughter of J. Roy and Hattie (Taft) Wilhelme. On December 25, 1943, May was united in marriage to Paul I. Roberts in Muscatine. She worked for many years as a meat wrapper at Sun Mart. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, the hospital auxiliary and sewing club. While she enjoyed quilting and gardening, family was the most important thing in her life, and she cherished being a devoted wife and mother.
May is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gary) Roberts-Yuen of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Michelle Yuen and Marcus Yuen; and niece, Theresa Luethye of Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janet Kuhn; and two sisters.
