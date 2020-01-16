{{featured_button_text}}
May E. Roberts

October 17, 1919-January 12, 2020

MUSCATINE - May E. Roberts, 100, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Visitation for May will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lutheran Living, followed by funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. and interment in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the New Hope United Methodist Church in May's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

May Elizabeth Wilhelme was born on October 17, 1919, in Seymour, Iowa, the daughter of J. Roy and Hattie (Taft) Wilhelme. On December 25, 1943, May was united in marriage to Paul I. Roberts in Muscatine. She worked for many years as a meat wrapper at Sun Mart. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, the hospital auxiliary and sewing club. While she enjoyed quilting and gardening, family was the most important thing in her life, and she cherished being a devoted wife and mother.

May is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gary) Roberts-Yuen of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Michelle Yuen and Marcus Yuen; and niece, Theresa Luethye of Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janet Kuhn; and two sisters.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lutheran Living
2421 Lutheran Drive
Muscatine, IA 52761
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
Lutheran Living
2421 Lutheran Drive
Muscatine, IA 52761
