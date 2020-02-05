{{featured_button_text}}

January 23, 2020

MUSCATINE — Me Pravin Patel, 70-year-old man, of Muscatine, Iowa, suddenly passed away on January 23 in Hawaii. He leaves a wife and two children. The funeral will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on February 6 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine.

