JOHNSTON - Megan Danielle Schultz, 40, of Johnston, Iowa, died at 6:12 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
Born August 27, 1979 in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of James William Schultz and H. Karen J. (Randall) Bower.
Megan graduated from Union High School in Biggsville, Ill., and Iowa State University, majoring in Microbiology and Animal Science. She worked as a lead customer service representative for Voya Financial in Des Moines.
She was confirmed and baptized in the Methodist Church.
Megan was a lover of all animals, but held a special place in her heart for cats, especially her cat Lacey. She belonged to the Cat-N-Around Cat Club and was a supporter of the Des Moines County Humane Society. She was kind and welcoming to everyone she met. She remained positive through all of life’s obstacles. She enjoyed many artistic activities, and challenging her mind with puzzles and games. Above all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
Survived by her mother and step-father, Karen and Tim Bower of Fairfield, Iowa; father, James Schultz of Burlington, Iowa; sister, Brittany (Nathan) Oakley, and niece Caroline Oakley of Des Moines; two brothers, Aric Bower of Fairfield, and Hunter James Schultz of Burlington; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and second cousins; grandfather, Rodney (Lyn) Schultz of Galesburg, Ill.; and step-grandfather, Albert Keever of Oquawka, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jacqueline Kuhl, Page and Shirley Randall, and Wayne and Audrey Bower.
The funeral service for Megan will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, with a meal to follow, at South Henderson Church/Cemetery, Biggsville, IL 61418. Rev. Deb Kinney and family will officiate. Interment will be in South Henderson Cemetery rural Biggsville, Ill. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials have been established for the Des Moines County Humane Society, Hope Lodge of Iowa City, and the Great River Hospice House.
