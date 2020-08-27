× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 31, 1954-August 25, 2020

WAPELLO — Melinda Ann Moore, 66, of Wapello died at home Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children.

She was born May 31, 1954, in Burlington to Herbert and Marjorie McCandless. On November 27, 1975, she married James Moore at the United Methodist Church in Kingston, Iowa.

Melinda graduated from Burlington High School in 1972. She worked in the banking industry for 28 years. She volunteered as a chairperson for the Wapello Youth League for eight years.

Melinda loved traveling, especially to the southwest and she was an avid sports fan. She spent many nights and weekends cheering for family and friends at Wapello High School sporting events. She also enjoyed trying new restaurants, writing poems for special occasions and hitting it big at the casino.