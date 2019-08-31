Melvin Behrend

September 6, 1941-August 26, 2019
MUSCATINE - Melvin “Sonny” Behrend, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, Trinity Rock Island. Cremation rites have been facilitated by FCS Life Transition and Cremation Center. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the American Legion in Muscatine. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Melvin Haines Behrend was born on September 6, 1941, in Davenport, the son of Melvin F. “Dutch” and Marian (Reeser) Behrend. Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to Margo Johnson in Muscatine. Sonny retired from HON Industries with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, trout fishing, camping and family trips to the Dells.
Sonny will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Margo; daughter, LuAnn (Jimmy) Kerr of East Moline; son, Jeremy Behrend of Muscatine; three grandsons, Jesse, Chase and Tanner Esmoil; two great-granddaughters, Reese and Gracie Esmoil; brothers, Jim Behrend of California and Bill Behrend of Muscatine; sister, Jane (Doug) Watters of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Sheila Behrend and Catherine Tammenga; brother-in-law, Tony Johnson; niece, Kim Behrend; and his chocolate lab, Ozzy.
