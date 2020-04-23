Melvin L. Hepker
0 entries

Melvin L. Hepker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Melvin L. Hepker

December 22, 1937-April 22, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Melvin L. Hepker, 82, of West Liberty passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, private graveside service will be held at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine County Humane Society, 305 S. Houser St., Muscatine, in Mel's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Melvin's arrangements and his family.

Melvin Leroy Hepker was born on December 22, 1937, at the family home in Muscatine County, the son of Hubert Oliver and Florence Lenora (Gauger) Hepker. He was a graduate of West Liberty High School class of 1956 and then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1956-1958 in Korea. On January 27, 1962, Mel was united in marriage to Mary Kathleen Wieskamp at St. Joseph's Church in West Liberty. Mel farmed in the Atalissa area most his life. He served as a Goshen township trustee, on the Atalissa fire board and was an active participant in the Atalissa Day parades. Mel enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Mel will be deeply missed by his wife, Kathleen of West Liberty; daughters, Laurie (Jim) Jewell of Atalissa and Sue (Andy) Colombini of Elmhurst, Illinois; grandson, Spencer Juergens of Atalissa; two great-grandchildren, Ila and Robert Juergens; brother, Dwain (Lila) Hepker of Atalissa; and sister-in-law, Mary Hepker of Mission, Texas.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marietta Smith; and brothers, Hubert Hepker, Jr. and Dennis Hepker.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Hepker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News