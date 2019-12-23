October 27, 1976-December 15, 2019
ANKENY, Iowa — Meredith Rebekah (Jennings) Miller, 43, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Meredith was born on October 27, 1976, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Riccard and Becky Jennings of Ankeny. Meredith loved her hometown and enjoyed her neighborhood playmates as a child, and later on her many lifelong friends from dance, cheerleading, youth group and marching band. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1995, and followed in her mother's footsteps entering PCI cosmetology school in Ames, where she came back to teach as well; she began her career at Finesse Spa Salon, the same salon where her mother had worked, and later became a proud co-owner. Meredith loved her profession and tirelessly cared for her clients and employees.
Meredith married Darrin on July 3, 1999, in Ames, Iowa. They returned to Ankeny where they grew their family, joyfully welcoming daughters Sofia and Annabelle. She adored her daughters and loved being their mother, always planning fun trips, meals and parties for her family. Meredith was a devoted wife and mother, a loving sister, daughter, aunt and an incredibly loyal friend. She was the rock of her family and the glue that held us all together. She was full of energy, confidence, high moral values, integrity, empathy; and had a genuine sense of compassion that warmed those around her. Meredith took care of the people in her life. She anticipated the needs of others and was there in a moment's notice anytime she thought she could help. She met life's challenges with style, practicality and humor, and always approached life through “rose colored glasses” — no matter what. She lived life to the fullest in all she did, from travels around the world, many biking adventures, neighborhood bonfires, and dinner parties. Her family and friends know that Meredith's strength came from her faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and they have peace knowing Meredith is absent from the body but present with our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven.
Meredith is survived by her husband, Darrin Miller; their two daughters, Sofia (15) and Annabelle (12); her parents, Riccard and Becky Jennings of Ankeny; her sisters, Megan (Jennings) Ruble (and Haley) of Ankeny, Leah Jennings and Ivan Escalona (Leo and Beatrice) of Ankeny, and Precious Jennings of Chicago, Illinois; her parents-in-law, Bob and Connie Miller of Muscatine; brothers-in-law, Jeff and Sally Miller (Cole, Mallory, Kaylie, Paige) of Muscatine, and Carey and Nicole Miller (Elsie, Emma) of Tucson, Arizona; and sister-in-law, Susan and Jeff Thiede (Benjamin, Parker, Joe) of Edina, Minnesota.
Meredith was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Melvin and Jeanette Derynck of Tipton, Iowa; her paternal grandparents, Forest Jennings, Tipton and Hazel Hodson Brown of Fallon, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to causes Meredith was passionate about. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) was a cause dear to Meredith as she was personally diagnosed with Type I Diabetes earlier this year. She spent a great deal of time and effort educating the community and helping others living with this condition. She also volunteered for a number of non-profit organizations, including Variety the Children's Charity (www.varietyiowa.com). Little did Meredith know her daughter Sofia would be receiving the highest quality of care in the MercyOne Variety PICU following the accident. Their family's love of animals has led them to support Animal Rescue League(www.arl-iowa.org) over the years as well.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church – Christian Life Center (710 NE 36th Street, Ankeny, Iowa 50021). A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the church.
