May 25, 2017
EUSTACE, Texas — There will be military rites and graveside services at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Iowa, at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 15, for Merwin Buster, who went to his heavenly home on May 25, 2017. Following this service, there will be a luncheon and celebration of life at the Grandview park shelter. Please come and share your memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.