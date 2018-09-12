Subscribe for 17¢ / day

May 25, 2017

EUSTACE, Texas — There will be military rites and graveside services at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Iowa, at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 15, for Merwin Buster, who went to his heavenly home on May 25, 2017. Following this service, there will be a luncheon and celebration of life at the Grandview park shelter. Please come and share your memories.

