October 27, 1939-November 2, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — Michael B. McManus, 80, of Taylor Ridge, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9619 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, Ill. A rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, followed by visitation from 3-7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be at Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia Volunteer Ambulance or Rockridge Boosters. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Michael was born in Taylor Ridge on October 27, 1939, a son of Bernard M. and Edith Hamerlinck McManus. He married Mary Ann Dillie on September 10, 1960, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo.
Michael farmed for 50 years. He worked for the Rockridge Transportation Department for 49 ½ years.
Michael was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Taylor Ridge. He enjoyed dancing and had been very active with the Rockridge Boosters. Michael devoted his life to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Ann McManus, Taylor Ridge; children (and spouses), Julie (Gary) Seaba, Andalusia, Theresa (Dan) Frere, Muscatine, Iowa, Jeff (Tammy) McManus, Taylor Ridge, Tim (Mindy) McManus, Reynolds and Greg (Julie) McManus, Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two on the way; brothers, John (Rosie) and Jim (Patty) McManus, both of Taylor Ridge; sisters, Nancy McManus, Rock Island and Teresa (Darrel) Bush, Taylor Ridge; and brother-in-law, Kenneth McGinnis, Milan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter – Brittany Seaba, infant brother – Patrick McManus and sister – Marilyn McGinnis.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com
