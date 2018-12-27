Try 1 month for 99¢
August 19, 1952-December 23, 2018

MUSCATINE — Michael I. Batten, 66, of Muscatine was called to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Muscatine.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Muscatine Baptist Chapel, 1235 Lincoln Blvd. Reverend JT Haycraft will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Stephanie Batten. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Michael was born on August 19, 1952, in Washington, D.C., the son of Broadus Homer and Andrea Scott Batten. He married Stephanie Dombrausky on July 8, 2006, in Muscatine.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War era.

He had been a truck driver most of his life. He was a member of Muscatine Baptist Chapel, and the Pearl City Disciples Chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association. He enjoyed being on Facebook, woodworking, collecting tools, motorcycle riding, and camping.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Stephanie Batten of Muscatine; his two brothers, James and M. Scott Batten, both of Florida; and his dogs, Pandora and Puggy Sue.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

