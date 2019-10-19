July 4, 1963-October 17, 2019
MUSCATINE - Michael "Joe" Mann, 56, was suddenly called to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Calvary Church. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Calvary Church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Calvary Church or Melon City Bike Club. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Joe was born on July 4, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Michael Mann and Ann Moots Shaffer. He married Connie Miller on June 21, 1986, in Washington.
You have free articles remaining.
He worked at Raymond Corp for over 35 years as a TPS Project Manager. He was a member at Calvary Church, and the Melon City Bike Club. He has been an avid cyclist for many years and considered himself a member of the RAAM family.
Joe was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family and very proud of his granddaughter. Joe enjoyed buying and selling his treasure finds on eBay. He enjoyed traveling and was looking forward to his retirement on April 1, 2020.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Connie Mann of Muscatine; his children, Chris Mann and his wife, Rachel, of Boone and Caleb Mann and his wife, Allison, of Muscatine; his granddaughter, Claireen Mann of Boone; parents, Michael Mann of California and Ann Shaffer of Muscatine; siblings, Greg Mann of Oklahoma, Julie Mann of Muscatine, Suzanne Mann of Lompoc, California, and Cindy Mann of Muscatine; and his paternal grandmother Dolores Mann of Northbrook.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bud and Inez Moots; and his paternal grandfather, Wally Mann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.