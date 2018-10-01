Michael Onken

October 16, 1950 - September 27, 2018
MUSCATINE - Michael "Mike" G. Onken, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at his home.
Private Services will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Mike was born on October 16, 1950, in Muscatine, the son of Gene and Doris I. Lucas Onken.
He had worked for the Muscatine Sheriff's Department.
Mike was always willing to help those in need however her could. He was a free spirit, and eager for an adventure. He smiled and laughed often, making new friends easily. He taught his daughters to be independent and strong, for which they will always be grateful.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Angela Onduto and husband, Brian, of San Francisco, California, Allison Holloway and husband, James, of Cambridge, England, and Tricia Job and husband, Chad of Muscatine and their children, Lucas and Raeann; two brothers, Robert Onken and wife, Cheryl, of Wilton, and William Onken and wife, Mona, of Illinois City; and three sisters, Patricia Wurzer and husband, Gary of Aurora, Illinois, Anita Nugent of Muscatine, and Amy Saddoris and husband, Glen, of Joy, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
