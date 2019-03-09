February 14, 1965-March 8, 2019
MUSCATINE — Michaell Lee Roy “Porky” Reeves, 54, of Muscatine passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019, at Trinity Hospital, Muscatine. Porky would love for you to feel welcome to attend in casual attire, even jeans and your favorite NASCAR shirt. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Following the interment, a celebration of life will be held at the Red Brick Building on the Muscatine Riverfront. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the funeral home in care of Melanie Strong, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Michaell was born on February 14, 1965, in Muscatine Iowa, the son of Darrell Wayne and Daisy June (Starkweather Carter) Reeves. He was a 1983 graduate of Muscatine High School. Porky loved life, watching NASCAR, scratch tickets and more than anything, spending time with his family and his only grandchild, Asher.
Porky will be deeply missed by his parents, Darrell and Daisy June Reeves of Muscatine; children, Melanie (Alex) Strong, Haley Lueth (Alex Riley) and Mikel Reeves, all of Muscatine, and Matthew Reeves of Virginia, Illinois; grandson, Asher Strong of Muscatine; and siblings, Scott (Sharon) Reeves, Randall Reeves and Sandy (Kevin) Silberhorn, all of Muscatine.
Porky was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
