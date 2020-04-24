February 26, 1943-April 20, 2020
MUSCATINE — Michelle "Mike" Huber, 77, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home.
Michelle was born on February 26, 1943, in Muscatine, the daughter of Norbert F. and Judith Martinelli Beckey. She married Robert L. Huber, then they later divorced in 1977.
Michelle graduated from Hayes High School in 1961. She then attended St. Ambrose University. Michelle retired from HON and was later a paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School.
She enjoyed playing games with her family and friends, drawing, writing, poetry, Sudoku, reading, artwork (including working with alcohol inks), sitting on her porch, and going to the theater (especially to see her grandson's shows). Michelle loved having longs talks with family on her route through Muscatine neighborhoods, reminiscing about her life.
“Vision is an I thing, distorted by the mind. Everyone has a myopic view.”
Michelle “Mike” Huber was well known for her zany sayings including the one above, that she created. Most of the phrases no one had ever heard of before (or even truly believed they were real sayings until Google proved otherwise). Mike was quick to say a catchphrase that would lighten any mood (even if that phrase was a little bit taboo).
Mrs. Mike, as she was so fondly remembered by many, was gifted in so many different areas. Her sketches and drawings emphasized the fun and creativeness within her. She had sketched since childhood, including sketches of the 1980s Olympics to drawings of her children and grandchildren. Mike found the beauty in everything and recreated that beauty in a unique way. She loved art, including making salt clay figures with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, designing new patterns with alcohol inks with her friends, and the intricate needlework she did when she was younger (and her vision was a little bit better).
Her creativity didn't stop there. Mike loved to interact with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews by playing imaginative games. She'd prop up her child-sized, blue and white couch and create plays with puppets with her grandchildren. She'd go on walks through the “Hundred Acre Woods” of Iowa Field, searching for Howdy-Odies with her nephew. She created so many little stories and games that captivated and entertained her family for hours on end. She was a favorite person for her teenage grandchildren to spend time with, and offered a place for all of them always.
Anyone that knew her knew she was stubborn. She would admit it, too (after a while). When she felt a certain way, she was bound and determined to make it happen, it often involved helping someone out. She has touched so many lives, including the many students and teachers she worked with at Jefferson Elementary School, her friends from every walk of life (long live the SS of AC!), and every single one of her family members. She was the binding link in the family, the one that pulled everyone together. She was the nucleus, the most important part of everything.
She was ornery. She could tease just about anyone out of a terrible mood. In fact, that is probably the best gift she gave each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — a wonderful sense of humor. Her sarcastic quips made everyone laugh; she was so much like her father that way. The word games she played, the puns she used, the phrases she “said all of the time,” charmed everyone around her.
Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved putting up her tree and ornaments. Though it might look random to some, every single ornament had a special meaning to Mike from the string of beads her grandpa had made to the belt buckle from her grandma's shoe, to the stretchy toy alligator that every single grandchild and great-grandchild played with. In her eyes, it was perfect. And every year she would dread having to put it away and she would bawl each time she carefully wrapped up each piece alongside the tiny notes next to them in the boxes so everyone would understand the significance. And even though many people teased her for her delaying of putting the tree away (who can forget the year she kept it up until the 4th of July!), we all loved that tree just as much as she did.
While spelling may have been her downfall (who could ever forget when she asked if you spelled honey “hunny,” which is, of course, how Winnie the Pooh spells it), her love for learning was inspiring. And that's what made her such a wonderful educator and person. She helped people realize that knowledge is important. No matter what age, anyone can learn something new.
Michelle, Mike, Mrs. Mike, Ma-Mike, G-Love…So many different things we called her. We were all so blessed to have had her in our life.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Chris R. Huber of Coralville, Iowa; two daughters, Beth A. Huber Nau of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Travonne "Von" M. Huber Danielson (Kirk) of Muscatine, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Kory Danielson (Joe Giovannetti), Brandon Nau, Ryan Danielson (Barb), Danielle "Dani" Nau, Sean Danielson (Alicia Win), Creighton Nau, and Chloe Nau; five great-grandchildren, Xander Nau, Arronington Nau, Genevieve Danielson, and Cain Danielson; three brothers, Joseph Beckey of Aliquippa, Pa., Marty Beckey (Mary) of Marana, Ariz., and John Beckey (Vicki) of Muscatine; and one sister, Mary Beckey Kelly (Butch) of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Judy Beckey; an infant sister, Elizabeth Beckey; an infant grandson, Cameron Nau; and an infant great-grandson, Beckett Nau.
