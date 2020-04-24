Michelle ‘Mike’ Huber

She was ornery. She could tease just about anyone out of a terrible mood. In fact, that is probably the best gift she gave each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — a wonderful sense of humor. Her sarcastic quips made everyone laugh; she was so much like her father that way. The word games she played, the puns she used, the phrases she “said all of the time,” charmed everyone around her.

Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved putting up her tree and ornaments. Though it might look random to some, every single ornament had a special meaning to Mike from the string of beads her grandpa had made to the belt buckle from her grandma's shoe, to the stretchy toy alligator that every single grandchild and great-grandchild played with. In her eyes, it was perfect. And every year she would dread having to put it away and she would bawl each time she carefully wrapped up each piece alongside the tiny notes next to them in the boxes so everyone would understand the significance. And even though many people teased her for her delaying of putting the tree away (who can forget the year she kept it up until the 4th of July!), we all loved that tree just as much as she did.