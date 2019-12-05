June 21, 1932-December 4, 2019
MUSCATINE - Mildred M. Smith, 87, of Muscatine, formerly of Burlington, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine.
Born June 21, 1932, in Greenville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Ralph Lamar and Vera Lee (Findley) Caston. She married Arthur Smith on September 19, 1949. He died in 2009.
She owned and operated a body shop along with her husband and renovated houses.
She was a member of Burlington Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Muscatine.
She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and vegetables. She loved the Lord.
Survivors include her three children, Steve Smith of Lancaster, New York, David Smith of Garland, Texas, and Judy (Steve) Crile of Muscatine; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Lloyd (Velma) Caston of Burlington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
The funeral service for Mrs. Smith will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Kendall Adams will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday, where the family will receive friends.
A memorial has been established for Burlington Baptist Church.
