Mildred Schafenacker

August 30, 1925-December 10, 2018
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Mildred Sigurdson Bready Schafenacker, 93, passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Lutheran Living from complications of a stroke.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Wesley United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Wesley United Methodist Church, Lutheran Living, Muscatine Art Center, or a charity of choice. Memorials may be sent to Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser St, Muscatine, IA 52761.
Mildred (Millie) was born on August 30, 1925, in Underwood, North Dakota, the daughter of Alice and Peter Sigurdson. Alice died when Millie was two years old. Peter married Sophie Olson three years later and she was a wonderful mother to Millie.
Millie graduated from Underwood High School. She also graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of science degree — science major; chemistry and merchandising minors. While at the university, she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, played tenor sax in the university band, sang in the Presbyterian Church choir, and worked part-time for the Grand Forks Superintendent of Schools. Millie took a two-year break between her sophomore and junior years to work in Washington, D.C., for the Bureau of Internal Revenue.
She married John Bready in 1949. They lived in Iowa City and Millie was personal secretary to EC Mabie at the University of Iowa Theatrics Department. She also typed and edited master's theses for graduate students. They moved to Muscatine in 1950 and had three children. John died in January 1990. Millie married Bill Schafenacker in December 1991 and lovingly embraced his family.
Throughout her years in Muscatine, Millie was active in her community. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and on its Endowment Committee. She was a Trustee at the Muscatine Art Center and she was on the YWCA Board. She participated in United Methodist Women, PEO Sisterhood, Century Club, AAUW, and Fortnightly. She was a troop leader for both the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and she taught Sunday school. Later in life, she was a volunteer tutor at Franklin Elementary and found it very rewarding.
Millie loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bridge, quilting, reading, knitting, making jewelry, and watching Hawkeye sports.
Millie traveled throughout North America, South America and Europe with John and then later with Bill.
She is survived by her children, Joan Bready (Donald Edwards), Jim Bready (Deborah Russell), Mary Bready (Kathryn Flicek), and Judy Baker (John); seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her brother, Roland Sigurdson.
Millie was predeceased by her first husband, her second husband, and her sister, Ardis Bull.
