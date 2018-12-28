May 4, 1921-December 26, 2018
Minnie Rosella Jane Montgomery, 97, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. Services will be Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services with a time of food and fellowship to follow. Interment will be in Buckingham Cemetery in Traer, Iowa, on Friday, January 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Minnie Rosella Jane Beason was born on May 4, 1921, in New Boston, Illinois, the daughter of Alva Willis and Nellie (Shoemaker) Beason. She was united in marriage to Charles Stromer on May 4, 1938, in Muscatine. She later married Kenneth Montgomery on December 3, 1967, in Vinton, Iowa. Minnie had worked for Pennant Button Factory in Columbus Junction. Minnie's most enjoyed employment was with Ralls Ben Franklin in Traer, where she had worked for 23 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in both Traer and Muscatine and enjoyed time with her family, farming, crocheting, cross stitching, bingo, reading, puzzles and going to the casinos.
Minnie will be deeply missed by her children, Charles “Sonny” (Bobbie) Stromer of Wapello, Phillip (Joyce) Stromer of Evansdale, Jerry (Ruth) Stromer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, James Stromer of Raleigh, North Carolina, Nancy (Max) Quigley of Wapello and Cynthia (Kevin) Karr of Bonaparte; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Alva Beason of Ankeny; and sisters, Nellie Sill of Fort Worth, Texas, Hilma Montgomery of Wykoff, Minnesota, and Mary (Don) Schantz of Ainsworth.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Patricia Maness; brothers, Benny, Sylvester, Edward Wilbur, Wallace and Johnny Beason; and sister, Donna Maylone.
