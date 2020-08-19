Miriam Bosch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 1925 - August 18, 2020

MUSCATINE — Miriam J. Bosch, 95, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Muscatine.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Miriam will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Muscatine Humane Society in Miriam's memory. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Due to COVID-19, the family strongly encourages everyone who attends the visitation and service to please wear a mask.

Miriam J. Kopf was born on June 27, 1925, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Walter W. and Grace P. (Kemp) Kopf. On August 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert D. Bosch at First Baptist Church in Muscatine. She had worked as a chemist and secretary at Grain Processing Corporation for many years as well as helping with the book work of the family business. Miriam enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing rummy and reading the paper. Miriam was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.