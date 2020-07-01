June 15, 1952-June 30, 2020
WILTON — Murry L. Fitzer, 68, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.
Murry was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 15, 1952, to Herchal and Bernadine (Guttenfelder) Fitzer.
Murry graduated from Durant High School in 1970 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975 with a BA in business administration.
He married Connie Boorn. He later married Julie L. Terhune on February 27, 2010, in West Liberty, Iowa.
Murry was the CEO of Florilli Corp in West Liberty and farmed his family farm in Cedar County with his son, Tommy.
He was a member of the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He enjoyed landscaping and working in his yard. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. July 2, 2020, at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa. Masks are recommended, but not required.
A private family celebration of Murry's life will be held.
Murry is survived and loving remembered by his wife, Julie; children, Erik (April) Fitzer of Haymarket, Va., Tommy (Erin) Fitzer of Wilton, Heather (Rob) Wheeler of Colorado Springs, Colo., McKensey (Travis) Sorensen of Wilton and Chantz Brooks of Wilton; his mother, Bernadine Fitzer of Durant; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Mary (John) Haila of Ames and Dr. Melody (Lauren) Sangret-Fitzer of Gladwin, Mich.; and his brother Mike (Patti) Fitzer of Mountain Home, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the American Cancer Society in his memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.