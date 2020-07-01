× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 1952-June 30, 2020

WILTON — Murry L. Fitzer, 68, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.

Murry was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 15, 1952, to Herchal and Bernadine (Guttenfelder) Fitzer.

Murry graduated from Durant High School in 1970 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975 with a BA in business administration.

He married Connie Boorn. He later married Julie L. Terhune on February 27, 2010, in West Liberty, Iowa.

Murry was the CEO of Florilli Corp in West Liberty and farmed his family farm in Cedar County with his son, Tommy.

He was a member of the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He enjoyed landscaping and working in his yard. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. July 2, 2020, at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa. Masks are recommended, but not required.

A private family celebration of Murry's life will be held.