{{featured_button_text}}

October 31, 1932-December 18, 2019

MUSCATINE - Don Mercer, 87, of Muscatine passed away on December 18, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery with military rites by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County, Inc. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Don's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Lewis Donald Mercer was born on October 31, 1932, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Benjamin Franklin and LuDella (Ellison) Mercer. Don proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, receiving several medals. He had worked for Monsanto for over 20 years. Don enjoyed playing golf, bird watching and cross-stitching in his later years.

Don will be missed by his brother, Gary (Jean) Mercer of Muscatine and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan Mercer; sister, Ann Mercer; five half-brothers and two half-sisters.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments