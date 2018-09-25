Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Funerals

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Jeanette J. Wildermuth, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 092518-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments