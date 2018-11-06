Try 1 month for 99¢

Today

Kora Frances Miller, 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Muscatine.

Tomorrow

Julia M. Muzos, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 110618-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments