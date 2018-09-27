Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
✓ Unlimited access to muscatinejournal.com and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition✓ Unlimited access to the muscatinejournal.com website and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2018 @ 12:33 pm
Today
Dorothy Hetzler, 10:30 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Vacation photographs often capture a perfect moment in a favorite place.
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.