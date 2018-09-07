Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Funerals

Today

Kathy M. Accord, 1 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Gary Lee Simester, 11 a.m., Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton

Gary C. Todd, 10:30 a.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City.

Tomorrow

Stanley Glen Phelps, 10 a.m., Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Wesley Rudolph “Wes” Rowe, 10 a.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

