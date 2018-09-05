Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Edwin Leo Kilburn, 69, of Wapello, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Frances H. Thompson, 83, of Letts, died Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at  home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home.

