Steven E. Haskins, 62, of Muscatine died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Trinity Muscatine. Arrangements: George M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

Laurie Jean Swanson, 58, of Muscatine, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at  University Hospitals. Arrangements: George M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

