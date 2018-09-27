Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Rita Grimm, 63, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at her home in Washington. Arrangements: Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

Linda Kimzey, 89, died Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Arrangements: Henderson Barker Funeral Homes, West Liberty.

