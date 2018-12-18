Try 1 month for 99¢

Lois Marie Hammer, 85, of Muscatine, died Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Premier Estates, Muscatine. Arrangements: The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Mary Jean Johnson, 89, West Branch, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

