Karen Lee Birkett, 77, of West Liberty died Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Terry M. Border, 66, of Stockton, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Frances M. Paustian, 94, of Durant died on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

