Try 1 month for 99¢

Leo Eugene Schaapveld, 65, of Grove, Okla., formerly of Nichols, Iowa, died Monday, September 24, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

William Edward Schaapveld, 66, of Tulsa, Okla., formerly of Nichols, Iowa, died Monday, September 24, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Arrangements: The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Tags

Load comments