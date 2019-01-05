Try 1 month for 99¢

Carolyn S. Hoskins, 72, of Muscatine, died Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree, Iowa.

Arlene Otto, 90, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Crestview Specialty Care Center in West Branch. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

