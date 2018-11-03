Try 1 month for 99¢

Frederick J. “Rick” Kiernan, 72, of Wilton, Iowa, died on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.

Fred Smith Jr., 80, of Hampton, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.

