Try 1 month for 99¢

Duane R. Meyer, 84, of Durant, Iowa, died on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Dennis D. Poole, 84, of Muscatine died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Premier Estates. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Jean P. “Connie” Smith, 93, of Atalissa, Iowa, died on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

Tags

Load comments