Try 1 month for 99¢

Robert M. Barnard, 100, formerly of Muscatine, died Monday, November 12, 2018, at Wheatland Manor, Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound, Iowa.

Carroll L. Pitt, 80, of Bettendorf died Sunday, November 11, 2018. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Tags

Load comments