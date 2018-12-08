Try 1 month for 99¢

Lois Meeker Kelley, 85, of Muscatine died Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Bickford Cottage, Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Roberta Toyne, 70, of Muscatine died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Trinity Hospital, Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

