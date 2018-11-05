Try 1 month for 99¢

George Staats, 62, of Morning Sun, died Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the Great River Medical Center. Arrangements: Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

Carole J. Walton, 81, of Wilton, died Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

