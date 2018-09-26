Subscribe for 17¢ / day

David G. Ash, 64, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Unity Point Health Trinity Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Karna Marie Schnedler, 70, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

