Lou B. Abbott, 87 of Silvis, Illinois, died Wednesday August 22, 2018 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care in Silvis. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, Illinois.
Pamela K. Barton, 64, of Muscatine, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Linda K. Young, 67, of Muscatine, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at her sister's home in Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Hiome, Muscatine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.