Lou B. Abbott, 87 of Silvis, Illinois, died Wednesday August 22, 2018 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care in Silvis. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, Illinois. 

Pamela K. Barton, 64, of Muscatine, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Linda K. Young, 67, of Muscatine, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at her sister's home in Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Hiome, Muscatine.

